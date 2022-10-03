Short Interest in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Expands By 13.1%

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 3,500,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 540,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.
MillerKnoll Stock Down 8.0 %
Shares of MLKN opened at $15.60 on Monday. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25.
MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.33%. MillerKnoll’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.
Separately, Craig Hallum cut MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLKN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth about $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth about $245,927,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth about $188,349,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,750,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth about $85,709,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.
