Short Interest in Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI) Grows By 17.4%

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,300 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 279,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 342,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on MIGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Mawson Infrastructure Group from $17.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance
Shares of MIGI opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mawson Infrastructure Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Mawson Infrastructure Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Mawson Infrastructure Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc, a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in North Sydney, Australia.
