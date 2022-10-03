Short Interest in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Rises By 14.4%

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,750,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 26,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $47,168.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,895.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,500,175. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after buying an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $9,595,113,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,375,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,751,770,000 after acquiring an additional 539,780 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $135.68 on Monday. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $353.83. The company has a market capitalization of $364.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.02.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

