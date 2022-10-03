MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Short Interest Up 16.7% in September

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $1,319,869.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,824,680.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $1,319,869.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,824,680.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,095. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB Stock Up 1.9 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $198.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.61. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $188.17 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

