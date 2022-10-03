MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Short Interest Up 16.7% in September

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2022

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDBGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $1,319,869.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,824,680.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $1,319,869.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,824,680.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,095. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDB. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.26.

MongoDB Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $198.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.61. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $188.17 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.