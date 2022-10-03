Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Short Interest Up 15.1% in September

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 749,100 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the August 31st total of 650,900 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Matthews International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Matthews International Stock Performance
MATW opened at $22.41 on Monday. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $685.88 million, a P/E ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.64.
Matthews International Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is -123.94%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matthews International
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matthews International by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.
Matthews International Company Profile
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.
