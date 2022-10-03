Brokers Set Expectations for Newcrest Mining Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NCMGY)

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newcrest Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Ryan now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Newcrest Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

Newcrest Mining Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Newcrest Mining stock opened at $11.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69. Newcrest Mining has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $21.94.

Newcrest Mining Dividend Announcement

About Newcrest Mining

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.92%.

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is also involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada.

