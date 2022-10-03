Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

NYSE RBA opened at $62.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.08. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $484.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 40.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 554,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,972,000 after purchasing an additional 57,261 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth approximately $6,885,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 59.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 36,272 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

