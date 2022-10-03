HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $239.14.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Stephens upped their target price on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $183.79 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.93.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.