Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.59.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on Toast from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Toast to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $31,018.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $31,018.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,486.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $36,700.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,556,537 shares of company stock worth $39,753,631. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Toast Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOST opened at $16.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.19. Toast has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.52.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Articles

