Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TECK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teck Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $30.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.72%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 95.9% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.