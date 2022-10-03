Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Argus downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL opened at $28.06 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

