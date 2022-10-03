WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,074.29 ($25.06).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMWH shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($26.34) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($22.23) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at WH Smith

In related news, insider Annette Court purchased 3,000 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,393 ($16.83) per share, for a total transaction of £41,790 ($50,495.41).

WH Smith Price Performance

About WH Smith

WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,196.50 ($14.46) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.81. WH Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 1,165 ($14.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,770 ($21.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,417.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,452.77.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

