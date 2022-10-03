AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Receives $161.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.56.

AN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $120,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 60,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $6,313,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,055,230 shares in the company, valued at $742,421,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 843,646 shares of company stock worth $96,496,670. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AutoNation Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in AutoNation by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AutoNation by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 1,758.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in AutoNation by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $101.87 on Friday. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $96.56 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

