Brokerages Set Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT at $18.18

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on F shares. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

