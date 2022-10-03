Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives $62.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.43.

BECN has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stephens lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $54.72 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $45.71 and a twelve month high of $65.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.44. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 103,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,936.63. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,843,495.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,491,000 after buying an additional 38,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after purchasing an additional 106,237 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,008 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

