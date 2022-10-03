Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday.
Rent-A-Center Trading Down 21.6 %
RCII stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $58.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.97.
Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.55%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,591.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Rent-A-Center
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter valued at about $50,808,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 34.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,855,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,784,000 after buying an additional 2,011,123 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,220.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 249,861 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 255.0% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 342,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after buying an additional 245,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,333,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,777,000 after buying an additional 189,510 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
