Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) PT Lowered to $273.00 at Barclays

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays to $273.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHTR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $568.82.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $303.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $302.94 and a 52-week high of $753.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $413.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.16. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 32.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 137.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

