Analysts Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Target Price at $61.71

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.71.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.7 %

KNX opened at $48.93 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.58.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

