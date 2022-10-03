Raymond James Trims CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Target Price to $20.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.45.

CarGurus Price Performance

CarGurus stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.33. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 45.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also

