Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Short Interest Down 5.0% in September

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,990,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the August 31st total of 11,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 779,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days. Currently, 15.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

INVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Innoviva in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Innoviva by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $11.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $809.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.48. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.50). Innoviva had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

