Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,300 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the August 31st total of 357,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Macatawa Bank Price Performance

Shares of MCBC opened at $9.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.18 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Macatawa Bank has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $10.28.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 33.38%.

Macatawa Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 649.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank during the second quarter worth about $99,000. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

