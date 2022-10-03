Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,400 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 264,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 320,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Minim Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MINM opened at $0.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. Minim has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.92. The company has a market cap of $9.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.30.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Minim had a negative return on equity of 42.89% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Minim will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Minim

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minim stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Minim, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MINM Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 961,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.09% of Minim as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minim, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products.

Featured Stories

