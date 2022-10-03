Short Interest in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Declines By 5.1%

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 80.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $109.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.69.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.