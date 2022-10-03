Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Short Interest Down 5.2% in September

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 6,960,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 693,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,602,000 after buying an additional 962,656 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,526,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,527,000 after purchasing an additional 719,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95,909 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,597,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,369,000 after purchasing an additional 230,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,310,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,429,000 after purchasing an additional 248,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

KLIC stock opened at $38.53 on Monday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

See Also

