Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 255 ($3.08) target price on the stock.

Microlise Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LON SAAS opened at GBX 148.50 ($1.79) on Friday. Microlise Group has a twelve month low of GBX 120 ($1.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 223.90 ($2.71). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 152.62. The company has a market capitalization of £172.18 million and a P/E ratio of 7,300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Microlise Group

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

