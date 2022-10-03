Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microlise Group (LON:SAAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 255 ($3.08) target price on the stock.
Microlise Group Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of LON SAAS opened at GBX 148.50 ($1.79) on Friday. Microlise Group has a twelve month low of GBX 120 ($1.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 223.90 ($2.71). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 152.62. The company has a market capitalization of £172.18 million and a P/E ratio of 7,300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
About Microlise Group
Recommended Stories
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for Microlise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microlise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.