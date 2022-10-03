Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.
Austal Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of AUTLF opened at $1.50 on Monday. Austal has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56.
About Austal
