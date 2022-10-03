Credit Suisse Group Trims Saga (LON:SAGA) Target Price to GBX 92

Saga (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 92 ($1.11) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Saga Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Saga stock opened at GBX 89.60 ($1.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 192.80. The firm has a market cap of £125.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46. Saga has a 1 year low of GBX 87.98 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 369.80 ($4.47).
Saga Company Profile
