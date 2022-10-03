Credit Suisse Group Trims Saga (LON:SAGA) Target Price to GBX 92

Saga (LON:SAGA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 92 ($1.11) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Saga Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Saga stock opened at GBX 89.60 ($1.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 192.80. The firm has a market cap of £125.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46. Saga has a 1 year low of GBX 87.98 ($1.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 369.80 ($4.47).

Get Saga alerts:

Saga Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.