Brokerages Set Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Target Price at $151.31

Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on A. UBS Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A stock opened at $121.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.50. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $165.68. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.13%.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 122,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

