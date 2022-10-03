Travis Perkins’ (TPK) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 900 ($10.87) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s previous close.

TPK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,275 ($15.41) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,590 ($19.21) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 910 ($11.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,541.50 ($18.63).

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 776.40 ($9.38) on Friday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 707.80 ($8.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,683 ($20.34). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 880.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,055.91. The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 699.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Travis Perkins

In related news, insider Nick Roberts sold 43,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.06), for a total transaction of £396,414.60 ($478,992.99).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Further Reading

