Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $103.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on H. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $80.96 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $3,925,855.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at $220,088,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1,013.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,663,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,736,000 after buying an additional 1,513,706 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after buying an additional 835,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6,188.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,680,000 after buying an additional 715,035 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 927,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,540,000 after buying an additional 648,791 shares during the period. 46.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.