Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives $10.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HARP. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Harpoon Therapeutics Trading Up 13.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $0.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.52% and a negative net margin of 329.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HARP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 571.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $66,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 129.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

