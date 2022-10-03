Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives $79.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $67.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $80.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 784,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,002,000 after buying an additional 52,431 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,861,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,457,000 after purchasing an additional 276,279 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth $1,613,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.