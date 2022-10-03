Brokerages Set Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target at $125.13

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMBA. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Summit Insights cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $56.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.52. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $56.05 and a 52-week high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $236,302.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,871,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,246 shares of company stock worth $937,852. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after acquiring an additional 56,927 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ambarella by 61.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after acquiring an additional 626,893 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ambarella by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,296,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,050,000 after acquiring an additional 39,945 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ambarella by 4.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,084,000 after acquiring an additional 56,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

