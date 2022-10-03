Analysts Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Target Price at $310.39

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.39.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $204.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.78. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $204.57 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $6,163,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $1,148,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 418,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,206,000 after purchasing an additional 49,567 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.