HC Wainwright Trims Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Target Price to $16.00

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AGTC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. They set a sell rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.33.
Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $3.18.
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
