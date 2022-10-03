HC Wainwright Trims Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Target Price to $16.00

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AGTC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 24th. They set a sell rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.33.

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

Applied Genetic Technologies stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. Applied Genetic Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $3.18.

Institutional Trading of Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 93,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 186,900 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,524,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 244,895 shares during the period. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

