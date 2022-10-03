Brokerages Set Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Target Price at $201.55

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.55.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Argus began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,171.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total transaction of $1,141,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,771,569.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $193,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,022 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $171.22 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.48. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.