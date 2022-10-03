The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $44.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.46.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 167,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $8,530,341.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,307,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,654,782.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 630,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,311,622. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 345.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,977 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,026.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,068,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,732 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 10,648.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,590,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $48,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.47. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $25.79 and a 12 month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

