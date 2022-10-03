Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives $28.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,028,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,387,000 after purchasing an additional 62,560 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 354,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,170,000 after purchasing an additional 394,053 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,317,000 after acquiring an additional 171,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,572 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $19.81 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.10.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 46.42%. The company had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.39%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

