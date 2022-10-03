Analysts Set PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Target Price at $87.14

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.14.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDCE. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,928,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,361.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,928,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,840. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

PDC Energy Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth $632,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $450,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2,256.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 111,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $218,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDCE opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.36. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.57.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 47.13%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

