EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) versus Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Financial Contrast

Aedifica (OTCMKTS:AEDFF – Get Rating) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aedifica and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Aedifica alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aedifica N/A N/A N/A EPR Properties 26.09% 6.13% 2.76%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aedifica and EPR Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aedifica N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EPR Properties $531.68 million 5.06 $98.61 million $1.80 19.92

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Aedifica.

77.7% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of EPR Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aedifica and EPR Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aedifica 0 0 5 0 3.00 EPR Properties 0 4 1 1 2.50

Aedifica presently has a consensus target price of $110.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.73%. EPR Properties has a consensus target price of $54.75, indicating a potential upside of 52.68%. Given EPR Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than Aedifica.

Summary

EPR Properties beats Aedifica on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aedifica

(Get Rating)

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly. Aedifica has established itself in recent years as a leader in the European listed real estate sector and has the ambition to further expand this position in the coming years. By investing in quality buildings that generate recurring and indexed rental income and offer potential for capital gains, Aedifica aims to offer its shareholders a reliable and sustainable real estate investment with an attractive yield. Aedifica is listed on Euronext Brussels (2006) and Euronext Amsterdam (2019). Since March 2020, Aedifica is part of the BEL 20, the leading share index of Euronext Brussels.

About EPR Properties

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

Receive News & Ratings for Aedifica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aedifica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.