Brokerages Set Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Target Price at $27.80

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $91,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.86. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $26.88.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.