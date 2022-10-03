Contrasting Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) and Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Rating) and Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nocera and Cal-Maine Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nocera N/A N/A N/A Cal-Maine Foods 13.02% 25.55% 20.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nocera $9.94 million 1.51 -$9.62 million N/A N/A Cal-Maine Foods $1.78 billion 1.53 $132.65 million $5.65 9.84

This table compares Nocera and Cal-Maine Foods’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cal-Maine Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Nocera.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Nocera and Cal-Maine Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nocera 0 0 0 0 N/A Cal-Maine Foods 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cal-Maine Foods has a consensus target price of $58.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.23%. Given Cal-Maine Foods’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cal-Maine Foods is more favorable than Nocera.

Summary

Cal-Maine Foods beats Nocera on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nocera

Nocera, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces land-based recirculation aquaculture systems for fish farming in Taiwan. The company also engages in the construction, management, and operation of aquaculture facilities. In addition, it provides consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. Nocera, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi.

