Brokerages Set Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Target Price at $30.85

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Livent to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Price Performance

LTHM stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 1.88. Livent has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Insider Activity

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Livent will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of Livent stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth about $49,491,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,334,000 after purchasing an additional 797,187 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Livent by 35.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,799,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,979,000 after purchasing an additional 736,174 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 5,080.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 647,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Livent by 761.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 558,042 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.