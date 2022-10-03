Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives $274.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $274.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBNY. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 56.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,674 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $599,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Signature Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,910,000 after buying an additional 663,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $185,605,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Signature Bank by 3,956,857.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,586,000 after buying an additional 553,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $151.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.69. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $146.00 and a 12-month high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.20. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $686.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Stories

