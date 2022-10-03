ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives $246.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWAV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

ShockWave Medical Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SWAV opened at $278.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.46 and a beta of 1.06. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $314.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,926.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $619,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,926.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,700 shares of company stock worth $30,455,976. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile



ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

