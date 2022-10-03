Analysts Set Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Price Target at $119.57

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.57.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UHS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $88.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $87.57 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.71.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,969.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 511,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,636,000 after acquiring an additional 501,851 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 393.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,248,000 after acquiring an additional 453,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 273.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 369,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,221,000 after acquiring an additional 270,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after acquiring an additional 250,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,580,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $562,028,000 after buying an additional 195,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

