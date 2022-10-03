National Bankshares Trims Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Target Price to C$73.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. CSFB set a C$72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$68.06.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$59.81 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$40.01 and a 12-month high of C$72.96. The stock has a market cap of C$38.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.25 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.09 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

