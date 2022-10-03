Head to Head Contrast: Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) vs. Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG)

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Centamin and Thunder Mountain Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centamin 0 0 3 0 3.00 Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Centamin has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Centamin and Thunder Mountain Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centamin $733.31 million 1.53 $101.53 million N/A N/A Thunder Mountain Gold $800,000.00 5.33 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Centamin has higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Centamin and Thunder Mountain Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centamin N/A N/A N/A Thunder Mountain Gold -305.51% -135.65% -61.71%

Summary

Centamin beats Thunder Mountain Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc., a mineral exploration stage company, explores for mining properties in Nevada and Idaho. It primarily explores for gold, silver, base metals, and other commodities. The company holds interests in the South Mountain property that includes 17 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 326 acres; 21 unpatented mining lode claims covering an area of approximately 290 acres; leased private land covering an area of approximately 489 acres; and private land not contiguous with the mining claims covering an area of 360 acres located in Owyhee County, Idaho. It also holds interests in the Trout Creek project, which comprises 26 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 520 acres situated in Lander County, Nevada. Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

