William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cintas in a report issued on Wednesday, September 28th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $12.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.22.

Cintas Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $388.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $415.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cintas has a 1 year low of $343.86 and a 1 year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cintas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after acquiring an additional 893,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $323,382,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $1,242,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Cintas by 20,037.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,903,000 after acquiring an additional 296,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.