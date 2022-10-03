Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Issued By Oppenheimer

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CarMax in a report released on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $5.67 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.10.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX opened at $66.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. CarMax has a one year low of $63.60 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.30.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,286,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,002,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.